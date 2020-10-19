BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force is set to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, from 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medication can be brought to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center located at, 613 Minnesota Ave. A red collection box is located in the lobby where the prescriptions can be securely and anonymously left.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative addresses a critical public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, a release said.