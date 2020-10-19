BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund is now seeking grant applications in support of enhancing the educational experience of students in Bemidji Area Schools.

The mission of the fund is to provide resources for classroom academic activities and create community partnerships in a lasting and sustainable effort, a release said. The foundation will consider grant applications up to $1,500 and will be considered from any Bemidji ISD 31 educator, cohort or classroom.

Applications are available on the Bemidji Area Schools ISD 31 website. Applications are due Dec. 11, and will be awarded by Dec. 21. For more information, call (218) 759-2057.