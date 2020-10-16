BEMIDJI -- Netzer's Floral will join hundreds of floral industry businesses nationwide on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to surprise unsuspecting passersby in Bemidji with two free flower bouquets each — one to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague or even a stranger.

The random-acts-of-kindness effort called "Petal It Forward" is organized by the Society of American Florists, of which Netzer's is a member, it is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress, a release said.

Netzer's Floral will be set up in front Marketplace Foods starting at 11 a.m. until their flowers run out and will be adhering to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

For more information, call (218) 751-0850.





