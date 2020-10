BEMIDJI -- The Sunrise Rotary of Bemidji is sponsoring a one day Zoom symposium for area organizations on "How To Raise Money and Market Your Ideas," from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Registration is $39 for the first person and $20 for the second person from the same organization. There will be an array of keynote speakers and panel discussions.

To register, call John Eggers at (218) 766-9009 or email envision@paulbunyan.net.