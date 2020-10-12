BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host a virtual event to explore Minnesota’s most haunted locations with paranormal investigator Chad Lewis on Friday, Oct. 30.

Lewis will give patrons a virtual presentation at 7 p.m., which will take the audience on a ghostly tour around the whole state.

From wandering ghosts of the Northwoods to a haunted bed and breakfast in Wabasha, no place in Minnesota is without its own haunting, a release said.

The presentation will include photos, eyewitness accounts, case history, ghost lore and directions.

To register, sign up on krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page, or call your local library.

Information will be sent to registrants via email to connect to the event beforehand. A computer is not needed for this virtual program. A smartphone or a tablet will work.

For more information, call Carol Christensen at (218) 587-2171, ext. 224.