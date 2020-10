BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Special Olympics will hold a Share Night Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday Oct. 19, at Culver’s of Bemidji, 2200 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

A portion of all sales made during the time period will go to the Bemidji Special Olympics. Coaches and other volunteers will be at Culver’s running out food to customers and thanking everyone for supporting Bemidji Special Olympics, a release said.

To learn more about Bemidji Special Olympics, visit their Facebook page.