BEMIDJI -- 7th Generation will hold a celebration in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Bemidji waterfront near Paul Bunyan Park.

The event will open with a prayer, song and a story followed by a community round dance. Participants will then hear from Native American candidates running for local offices and inspirational relatives.

Thomas X will offer the seven grandfather teachings, traditional knowledge that collectively represents what is needed for community survival. Thomas X and Corey Medina will also perform live music.

Organizers will provide a snack lunch and water. Participants will also have the chance to partake in door prizes. This is a social distancing event, masks are required.

For more information, call Nancy Beaulieu at (218) 368-5483 or (218) 586-3507.