BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji CEC Theatre in collaboration with the United way will host movie showings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18, featuring the movie, Trolls World Tour. All tickets are $4.
In response to COVID-19, CEC Theatres are taking additional measures to make cleaning, health screenings and hygiene protocols even more rigorous. New procedures include; socially distanced seating, hand sanitizers located throughout theatres, and are masks required for employees and guests.