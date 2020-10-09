BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Halloween scavenger hunt to find pumpkins located in parks around town.

Each pumpkin will have a special clue, riddle or activity for participants to solve. Once registered, participants will receive the game card. All families who find all the pumpkins will get a Halloween prize.

Only one family member needs to sign up to gain access to the program. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.