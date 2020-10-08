BEMIDJI -- The countdown to Halloween is drawing to a close, and the Pioneer has compiled a list of spooktacular events happening in and around the Bemidji area this week.

Treat Street in Sanford Center parking lot

BEMIDJI -- Mix 103.7 will host a drive-thru Treat Street event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Sanford Center parking lot.

Free candy will be given out to children ages 12 and younger. Each child must have a ticket to participate, and arrive during the time slot listed on their ticket in order to limit the number of people at the event at one time. Each ticket is good for one admission during the one-hour time slot listed on the ticket.

Organizers request attendees enter the event through the Green Mill entrance, and bring a canned good for donation to Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Visit Mix 103.7's website for a complete list of businesses in town distributing tickets.

Halloween week at Dunkin'

BEMIDJI -- Dunkin’ has a line-up of Halloween-themed product offerings this week in celebration of the spooky holiday this Saturday, Oct. 31, at its Bemidji location, 100 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look. It is a limited-time offer product, available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide until December.

Halloween traditions are disrupted in many communities across the country, so Dunkin’ is also giving fans a special treat that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home: Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits. Each kit will feature plain yeast or old fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and black varieties, and three sprinkle blends. They are available for purchase in two sizes: small (four-count donuts) and large (nine-count donuts).

Also, Dunkin’s Spider Donut is a classic ring donut with orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes to create the sweet eight-legged donut creature.

Halloween Treat Street at Choice Therapy in Bagley

BAGLEY -- Choice Therapy in Bagley, 118 Central St. W, will host a Halloween Treat Street from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event is for children of all ages, and attendees can celebrate by picking up curbside goody bags. There will also be the chance to win a staycation valued at $318. It includes a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites, a $50 gift certificate to Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, and six tubing passes to Buena Vista Ski Area.

Trunk-or-treat at Bemidji Covenant Church

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The free family friendly event will feature a drive-thru trick-or-treat experience in the church parking lot, which will include Bemidji firetrucks and snow plows, among others.

Food and beverages from Heroes Rise Coffee and Sweetie Leigh's Baking Co. will be available for purchase. Health and safety regulations will be followed and social distancing will be practiced.

If you are interested in sponsoring a trunk, call Mistie at (218) 760-9241.

Shine Light: A Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji First Assembly Church, 1015 Fourth St. SE, will host Shine Light: A Trunk or Treat Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

It is a safe trick-or-treating alternative, and all families in the community are welcome to come, a release said. Children are welcome to dress up in their favorite costume if they would like.

Kitchigami Library virtual event with paranormal investigator

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host a virtual event to explore Minnesota’s most haunted locations with paranormal investigator Chad Lewis on Friday, Oct. 30.

Lewis will give patrons a virtual presentation at 7 p.m., which will take the audience on a ghostly tour around the whole state.

From wandering ghosts of the Northwoods to a haunted bed and breakfast in Wabasha, no place in Minnesota is without its own haunting, a release said.

The presentation will include photos, eyewitness accounts, case history, ghost lore and directions.

To register, sign up on krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page, or call your local library.

Information will be sent to registrants via email to connect to the event beforehand. A computer is not needed for this virtual program. A smartphone or a tablet will work.

For more information, call Carol Christensen at (218) 587-2171, ext. 224.

Boo Bash 5k

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual "Boo Bash 5k," at the marked course at City Park. Participants are asked to submit their race time by Oct. 30.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Each participant will receive a Boo Dash shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and to anyone who runs in a costume.

For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Halloween scavenger hunt to find pumpkins located in parks around town.

Each pumpkin will have a special clue, riddle or activity for participants to solve. Once registered, participants will receive the game card. All families who find all the pumpkins will get a Halloween prize.

Only one family member needs to sign up to gain access to the program. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Bark N' Boo pet costume contest

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a pet costume contest via Facebook through Oct. 28.

Participants can take photos of their pet in its costume, and may also dress up to match their pet. Photos will be submitted and voted on via Facebook, all photos must be submitted by Oct. 28. Each household will receive a treat bag for their pets and prizes will be awarded to 10 lucky pets.

One registration will cover all the pets in each household. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Halloween party at Culver's

BEMIDJI -- Culver's of Bemidji will treat children ages 12 years and younger, to a kid's meals for just $3, if they come wearing a Halloween costume between 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

There will also be activities and prizes in their "House of Mystery." For more information, call (218) 444-4488, or email culversofbemidji@gmail.com.

Traveling Art Pub events

BEMIDJI -- The Traveling Art Pub will hold autumn and Halloween related acrylic painting activities at local venues and restaurants throughout October. Participants will experience two and a half hours of guided art instruction with a twist on the following dates: