BEMIDJI -- The countdown to Halloween has begun, and the Pioneer is compiling a list of spooktacular events happening in and around the Bemidji area.

We plan to update this list throughout the month, so if you have a Halloween event that you’d like for us to share, email it to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

CarnEvil: Haunted trail

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees will host CarnEvil Grimm's Scary Tales Haunted Hayride from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

Attendees must pre register for the event, as there are predetermined time slots to choose from each day. Each time slot has a limited number of tickets, so be sure to register early for your preferred time slot.

Tickets are $10 per person and only available through SignMeUp. On-site admission will not be allowed.

Registration for each day will be open until 2 p.m. on each event day. Space is limited to groups of four and no more than six people in an immediate family group. This event will follow all public health and social distancing guidelines. Masks are required for this event.

For more information, call Eva at (218) 766-8325.

Boo Bash 5k

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual "Boo Bash 5k," at the marked course at course at City Park. Participants are asked to submit their race time by Oct. 30.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Each participant will receive a Boo Dash shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and to anyone who runs in a costume.

For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Halloween scavenger hunt to find pumpkins located in parks around town.

Each pumpkin will have a special clue, riddle or activity for participants to solve. Once registered, participants will receive the game card. All families who find all the pumpkins will get a Halloween prize.

Only one family member needs to sign up to gain access to the program. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Bark N' Boo pet costume contest

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a pet costume contest via Facebook through Oct. 28.

Participants can take photos of their pet in its costume, and may also dress up to match their pet. Photos will be submitted and voted on via Facebook, all photos must be submitted by Oct. 28. Each household will receive a treat bag for their pets and prizes will be awarded to 10 lucky pets.

One registration will cover all the pets in each household. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Creative Café at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Mary Morton will teach how to create a Halloween Witch, a perfect decoration for trick-or-treating. Classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com

Halloween party at Culver's

BEMIDJI -- Culver's of Bemidji will treat children ages 12 years and younger, to a kid's meals for just $3, if they come wearing a Halloween costume between 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

There will also be activities and prizes in their "House of Mystery." For more information, call (218) 444-4488, or email culversofbemidji@gmail.com.

Traveling Art Pub events

BEMIDJI -- The Traveling Art Pub will hold autumn and Halloween related acrylic painting activities at local venues and restaurants throughout October. Participants will experience two and a half hours of guided art instruction with a twist on the following dates:

Monday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Wilton Liquor Store, 284 Spirit Ave. NW. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Eagles Club #351, 1270 Neilson Ave. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Rd NE. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Corner Bar, 602 2nd St. SE. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Schummer's Backwoods Bar & Grill, 4822 Reserve Trail. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Halloween candy giveaway at Bemidji United Methodist Church

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji United Methodist Church will host a treat giveaway at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, during the community meals. The church is located at 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Marks are required and social distancing will be practiced.