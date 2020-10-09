BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library is teaming up with the Bemidji League of Women Voters to host virtual candidate forums for the city, county and state political races from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 15, at Bemidji City Hall.

The debate will be moderated by TJ Melcher, a Master of Public Affairs candidate at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Due to COVID-19 restrictions audience participation will be limited to virtual options only.

The forum will feature city candidates on Oct. 13, with county and state candidates on Oct. 15. A key component of these candidate forums is audience participation. The League of Women Voters candidate forums rely on questions from the public to help guide the debates.

You can submit your questions on the Bemidji League of Women Voters Facebook page. Audience questions must be submitted by Oct. 10 to be included for consideration.

While the debates are closed to the public, participants will be able to view them on the above Facebook page, cable channel 2, and the Bemidji League of Women Voters YouTube Channel.