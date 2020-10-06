BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Regional Development Commission will host a web-facilitated homebuyer education workshop from from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom.

The Home Stretch workshop provides potential home buyers with the information they need to navigate the home buying process with ease, a release said. Local experts will present on topics like improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home and more. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process.

Participants are asked to register by Oct. 15. Cost is $35 per household.

For more information and to register, call the HRDC at (218) 444-4732 or go to www.hrdc.org.