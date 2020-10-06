BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a fall in love with reading challenge through the end of November.

Reading challenge lists will be mailed out to all participants based on age and reading level. After each book is read, mark it off on the list and add a paper book to your tower. See how tall your tower can get by the end of November, a release said.

More directions and materials will be mailed to participants once registered. Prizes will be awarded to participants once the challenge is complete. One registration covers everyone in the household. Scholarships are available.

For more information and to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.