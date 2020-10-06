BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center invites community women to its annual Mammograms and Muffins event for breast cancer awareness month from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast health as well as women’s preventative care are top of mind,” Alicia Underdahl, radiology manager for the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji, said in a release. “Though we are unable to host a large awareness event due to the current social distancing guidelines, we still wanted to offer an opportunity outside of regular clinic hours for women to get their annual mammograms.”

Attendees of the event will be able to get their routine screening mammogram as well as pick up a muffin after their appointment. Participation in the event is by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call (218) 333-4624 or schedule via MyChart.