BEMIDJI -- Northwoods Caregivers will hold a series of classes covering powerful tools for caregivers to help take care of loved ones, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, on Zoom.

Classes will consist of six, 90-minute sessions held weekly. The cost is $25, and includes all six classes and a Caregiver Help Book.

Participants are asked to register by Oct 6. For more information or to register, call Jenn at (218) 333-8097.