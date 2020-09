BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library System is currently conducting an online survey to gather community feedback on library services within the five county regional system including Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties.

With the the short survey, the library system hopes to gain valuable feedback about library services now and in the future, a release said.

To take the survey, visit www.krls.org and follow the link on the homepage.