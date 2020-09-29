BEMIDJI -- The annual United Way of Bemidji Area's Coats for the Community distribution is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, behind the United Way building located at 716 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. Anyone in need is welcome to collect winter items.

Donated items to be distributed include new or gently used, men's, women's, infant's and children's coats and snowsuits. Winter accessories, including boots, scarves, gloves and hats.

The coat drive is one of United Way's community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable, a release said.

All state guidelines for gatherings will be enforced and face coverings are required. Masks will be provided if needed. The annual coat drive is sponsored by Bank Forward and supported in partnership by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s KZY 95.5, Z99, KBUN Sports Radio, and Continuous Country KB101, the release said.