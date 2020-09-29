BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual "Boo Bash 5k," with the course at City Park being marked after Oct. 5 and participants are asked to submit their race time by Oct. 30.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Each participant will receive a Boo Dash Shirt. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and to anyone who runs in a costume.

For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.