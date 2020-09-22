BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a pet costume contest via Facebook through Oct. 28.

Participants can take photos of their pet in its costume, and may also dress up to match their pet. Photos will be submitted and voted on via Facebook, all photos must be submitted by Oct. 28. Each household will receive a treat bag for their pets and prizes will be awarded to 10 lucky pets.

One registration will cover all the pets in each household. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.