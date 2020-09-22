BEMIDJI -- In place of its annual Fall Harvest Gala, Great River Rescue has announced it will host an online livestream event at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, on their website and Facebook page.

The event is intended to raise awareness for the work of Great River Rescue, and funds for the cause, a release said.

The event will feature presentations about the work of Great River Rescue, a guest speaker from Pets for Life of the Humane Society of the United States, a silent auction, a raffle drawing and special music from Corey Medina and Brothers.

Raffle tickets are now on sale for $10 each and the top prize is $750. Tickets are being sold at Great River Rescue, Big Apple Bagels, Minnesota Nice Café and Stittsworth Meats. A total of 400 tickets will be sold.

For more information and to watch the live stream, visit www.greatriverrescue.com.