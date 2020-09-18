BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji is offering drive-up influenza vaccines by appointment now through Nov. 1., at the main clinic, 1611 Anne St.

When scheduling an appointment, Sanford staff will direct patients to park in a specific parking spot in the clinic’s west parking lot for their appointment.

How to prepare for a drive-up appointment:

Wear a mask—masks are required.

Dress yourself and family members in short sleeved shirts.

Have infants and toddlers dressed in diapers or shorts.

Stay in your vehicle. Their team will bring your paperwork and then administer the flu vaccine right through your open car window or door.

To make an appointment, patients can call (218) 333-4710. To view all dates and times, visit sanfordhealth.org.