BEMIDJI -- In partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University, the United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for the Virtual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast on Oct. 22.

Awards will be given to nominated women who have used passion, expertise and resources to impact the Bemidji community. The event will highlight women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving of their time, talents and/or gifts, a release said.

All community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving woman in the Bemidji area.

Nominations for awards will be accepted until noon on Friday, Sept. 25. The nomination form can be downloaded at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org. Completed nominations can be sent to annie@UnitedWayBemidji.org.