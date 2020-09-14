BEMIDJI -- Indivisible Bemidji will host a “Parade With Progressives” at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, starting across the street from the Nymore Beach parking lot.

The parade will demonstrate opposition to the current administration’s actions, a release said.

"This is a peaceful, non-confrontational, COVID-safe activity lasting about one hour," organizers said in the release. Hosts will hand out posters for cars, and maps for various routes around the city. Participants will drive in groups of about 20 cars each.

The public is invited to participate. For more information, visit www.indivisiblebemidji.org.