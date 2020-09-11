BEMIDJI -- The fourth annual Monarch Butterfly Festival will be held throughout the month of September with a variety of events. According to a release from the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, many events will be virtual and on your own exploring parks and natural spaces and learning about the monarch butterfly.

New this year, Watermark Art Center will feature both national and local photography exhibits featuring birds, bees, butterflies and native plantings with its "Patient Nature" exhibit, on display Sept. 12-Oct. 31.

A virtual kick-off will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, featuring Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht and Birds, Bees committee members to learn about the festival and fun facts about the monarch butterfly.

The Monarch Butterfly Festival is part of Bemidji’s commitment through the mayor’s "Monarch Pledge" to create an environment that allows monarchs to thrive and reproduce in our community, the release said.

Here’s a list of events set for the Monarch Butterfly Festival:

Opening of the Watermark Art Center exhibits Sept. 12

WAC Pollinator Art To-Go Kits

Kids Art Monarch Acrylic Painting Virtual Class - ages 6-12,

Chalk Festival at North Country Park, Sept. 12-21.

Pollinator Activity Boxes

Pollinator Scavenger Hunt and Garden Tour

Allison Barta, Local Butterfly Season Report – Virtual Event

Resilient Yard- Fall Planting Webinar – Hosted by Blue Thumb

The population of this unique, vibrant butterfly has declined by more than 90% in the past two decades. Bemidji has taken several steps to help support the monarch including planting and promoting native plant gardens, hosting pollinator seed/plant sales, and providing educational opportunities, the release said. For more information on these initiatives, visit www.spearheadmhas.org/birds-and-bees.html

For more information on the Monarch Butterfly Festival, visit the Monarch Butterfly Festival 2020 Facebook page or contact the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department at (218) 333-1857 or parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us or visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.