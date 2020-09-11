BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Supper at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Minnesota Nice Cafe, 315 Irvine Ave. NW.

Along with the meal, the program will feature a Fall Fashion Show by Christopher & Banks. Also the speaker will be Kimberly Nyborg from Psalm FM radio station in International Falls. Kimberly will speak on "Hope & Joy in the Midst of Confusion," a release said.

Cost of the meal and program is $12. To make reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597.