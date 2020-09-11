BEMIDJI -- The annual United Way of Bemidji Area's Coats for the Community drive is now accepting donations.

Dress Club Cleaners and Lueken's Village Foods North and South will be accepting the donations through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Community members can help by donating new or clean, gently used, men's, women's, infant's and children's coats and snowsuits. Winter accessories, including boots, scarves, gloves and hats are also welcomed. Organizers ask that pairs of gloves and boots are attached together prior to donating.

The coat drive is one of United Way's community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable, a release said.