SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County Historical Society will not be holding its annual fall bake sale this year, but will have a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Red Barn at the History Center in Shevlin.

There is a large selection of children’s books, plus every other genre to stock up on for winter reading, a release said.

For more information, contact the Clearwater County History Center at (218) 785-2000.