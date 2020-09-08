BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of events and activities in honor of Monarch Festival Month throughout Saturday.

Events include a Pollinator Chalk Festival, Pollinator Boxes and Pollinator Scavenger Hunt and Garden Tour.

Each registration for the Pollinator Chalk Festival will include a reserved spot on the ground for families to create artwork and a bucket of chalk. The activity will be open Sept. 12-19, cost is $5 and one registration covers the whole family.

Pollinator Boxes, which cost $10, includes:

Two butterfly feeder crafts.

Two butterfly life cycle crafts.

Two magnifying glasses.

Milkweed seed packet.

Butterfly scavenger hunt.

Map to Bemidji pollinator gardens.

Informational pamphlet on Minnesota butterflies.

Participants will learn about Minnesota butterflies during the Pollinator Scavenger Hunt and Garden Tour. Butterflies will be hidden along the trail at North Country Park. With this scavenger hunt participants will also receive a link to a map of local pollinator gardens as well as an informational pamphlet about butterflies. Cost to participate is $5.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.