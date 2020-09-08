The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a virtual walk event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. A new format will combine virtual socially distanced components with real life, safe distance celebrations, a release said.

NAMIWalks has brought thousands of people together each fall to raise awareness about mental illnesses, celebrate hope and support the efforts of NAMI Minnesota to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families, the release said.