BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that its Annual Gala Celebration will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, on Zoom.

The Chamber plans to introduce the new board of directors and recognize members who have made a significant impact to the business community throughout the year, the announcement said.

Registration is free of charge and open to until Sept. 18. Login instructions will be emailed to those registered prior to the event. To register for the event visit the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce website.