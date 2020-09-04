BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a photo contest through the month of September. Participants have the chance to win a spot in the 2021 Recreation Calendar.

Pictures must be submitted by Sept. 30. Photos will all be added to the Parks and Rec Facebook page for voting. Photos can be submitted by email to jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or uploaded to the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.