BEMIDJI -- National Alliance on Mental Illness in collaboration with McCubbin Training and LeadingAge Minnesota have created a free, online training titled "Self-Care for Senior Workers During COVID-19."

According to a release, the training will help caregivers develop personal strategies for managing stress and practicing self-care as they continue to provide care for others.

The training, which includes a salute from Gov. Walz, is targeted for caregivers of older adults living in care centers, assisted living, their own home and adult foster care settings. It is about 20 minutes long and can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.

To access the training go to namimn.org. For more information, call (651) 645-2948.