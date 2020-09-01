BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a geocache challenge in September in downtown Bemidji. There are several free apps interested participants can use on their phones to hunt for the locations.

Parks and Rec will also hold a free demo at Paul Bunyan Park to show participants how to use the different apps and to answer any questions.

Once registered, participants will receive directions and more information about the demo. Register one member per family to gain access to the program. All families that find the locations will receive a Park and Rec goodie bag.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information or questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.