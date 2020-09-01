BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Pollinator Chalk Festival Sept. 12-21, at North Country Park.

The intention is to celebrate monarchs and pollinators through artwork as well as, having fun and getting creative, a release said.

Each registration will include a reserved spot in one of the locations and a bucket of chalk. Once registered participants will receive more information about the reserved location and chalk bucket pick up.

Cost is $5 per family. One registration covers the whole family. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information or questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.