BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will host the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services-Minnesota District from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the library parking lot at 509 America Ave.

The goal is to register the general public and ex-offenders. To register to vote, you must be a citizen of the United States, 18 years old on Election Day, been discharged from a felony sentence, or a resident for 20 days before the election in Minnesota.

To register participants will need either a state or tribal ID card or will need to know the last four digits of their social security number.

This event is open to anyone who would like to register to vote. For more information, call the library at (218) 751-3963.