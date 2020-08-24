PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning board selected eight of the most popular programs from previous series to put on YouTube so they can be accessed at any time between now and the end of October.

For the online series, additional information will be released each week, beginning with "Life of Sacagawea" by Mike Hansen for the week of Sept. 8. Hansen, a retired high school history teacher and past president of the Lewis and Clark Heritage Foundation, spoke at Northwoods Bank Community Room on April 16, 2013 a release said.

The YouTube videos can be accessed via the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning Facebook page.