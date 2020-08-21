BEMIDJI -- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is teaming up with KARE-11, the Twin Cities NBC affiliate, and the organization Minnesota Computers for Schools for a technology drive event from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Affinity Plus, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW.

Affinity Plus will be accepting donated laptops, desktops, servers, computer towers, LCD monitors, networking equipment, smart phones, mice and keyboards. Additionally, Affinity Plus will also match up to $25,000 in monetary donations.

According to a release, the purpose of the event is to ensure children across the state have access to reliable computers and technology for the school year.