BEMIDJI -- Northwoods Caregivers will host a six-week caregiver support group series from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 24, in the lunch room on the first floor of the Community Service Center, located at 616 America Ave.
The series will explore topics such as:
- Closing out the care-giving experience
- Discovering ways to step into a new life while honoring the grieving process
- Identifying internal changes you maybe have undertaken as caregiver
- Exploring new ways to include and cultivate these changes
- Moving forward into your new life with a sense of what is possible
For more information and to register, email northwoods.kathryn@gmail.com or call (218) 407-7266.