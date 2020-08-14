BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a fall Moose on the Loose 50K for those who missed out on the spring Moose on the Loose event.

The rules are simple: run, walk, jog or be active on your own time at your own pace and keep track of each mile/minute you are active, a release said. Once registered, participants will receive a form to keep track of their activities.

If participants earn 31 miles by Sept. 30 they will receive a Moose on the Loose medal. The cost is $17 plus tax, per participant.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.