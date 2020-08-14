BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a virtual St. Patrick's Day 5K or 10K to make up for missing it in March. Participants must complete their run by Sept. 26.

Each participant will receive a long sleeve T-shirt, a Park and Rec goodie bag and finishers award. Trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women finishers for the 5K and 10K. Special awards will also be given out to runners 15 and younger, any runner who sends a picture of their best St. Paddy's running outfits, as well as top finishers in each age group, a release said.

Goodie bags will be delivered for free for those who live within five miles of City Hall, or bags can be picked up or mailed. Cost is $25 per participant.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.