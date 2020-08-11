LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota Extension will host a six part webinar series titled "Key Components of a Successful Beef Operation: Cow/Calf to Consumer," virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 13, 18, 20, 25, and 27. The series will focus on different aspects of raising and managing beef cattle while keeping the end consumer in mind. Dates and topics include:

Wednesday, Aug. 12: “Methods of Pregnancy Checking,” by Dr. Tony Dank, DVM and “Preg-checking the Cowherd to Reduce the Cost of Open Cows,” by Dr. Eric Mousel.

Thursday , Aug. 13: "Body Condition Scoring Cows: How, When, & Why," & "Does Early Weaning Calves Make Sense?," by Melissa Runck and "Assessing Nutrition Status of the Cow Herd," by Dr. Eric Mousel.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: "Managing Forages for Fall & Winter Feeding," by Troy Salzer, Tarah Young, Emma Severns.

Thursday, Aug. 20: "Starting Calves: What Really Matters & When to Leave Cattle Alone," by Dr. Joe Armstrong, DVM and "Initial Days on Feed Nutrition and Implant Strategies," by Dr. Grant Crawford.

Tuesday, Aug. 25: "Selecting the Right Animal for Butcher," by Kyle Rozeboom and Dr. Ryan Cox.

Thursday, Aug. 27: "Keeping Beef at the Center of the Plate," by Dr. Megan Webb and "Meet the Meat Industry Middle Man – the Main Street Butcher. Bridging the Farmer and Consumer Conversation," by Lindsey Loken of Blondies Butcher Shop.

Pre-registration is required at z.umn.edu/2020beefseries by 5 p.m. the day before each event. Participants will receive a Zoom link after registration closes. Registration is only required once, and will apply to all webinars. Those unable to attend live sessions will receive the recordings for all sessions via email at the end of the series.

For questions, contact Brenda Postels at post0060@umn.edu or Stacey Caughey at butle269@umn.edu.