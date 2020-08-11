BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host two different bike challenges.

The family centered "Bike BINGO" challenge is meant for all members of the family, and will take place throughout the month of August. Participants who get a BINGO will receive a goodie bag.

The second challenge is meant for more experienced cyclists. All riders must complete 200 kilometres in the month of August to receive a medal.

Registration is available online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, email at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.