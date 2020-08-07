BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative will host its 80th annual meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the community room at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

For the safety of both members and employees due to COVID-19 and safety concerns regarding social distancing, this year’s annual meeting will be held for the limited purpose of conducting essential cooperative business, a release said. There will not be a meal, door prizes or any giveaways.

Due to limited seating to provide for social distancing for those in attendance, the meeting will be live streamed on the cooperative’s YouTube channel. Cooperative members are encouraged to watch this first ever, virtual annual meeting, the release said.

The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 2, 4, and 6, and will feature reports from President and CEO Jared Echternach, and Director of Finance and Corporate Services Arlene Hogquist, and other business that may properly come before the meeting. There will not be a guest speaker this year.

Members will be able to watch the annual meeting live on YouTube or by visiting the cooperative’s website at www.beltramielectric.com and clicking on the YouTube icon in the upper right corner.

Cooperative members may cast their ballot for director candidates via mail, online, or choose to bring their ballot to the meeting.

The cooperative looks forward to a more engaged format in 2021, and hopes to partner with the Beltrami County Agricultural Association to host a Beltrami Electric Night at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, the release said.