BEMIDJI -- The 2020 Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 14-15 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, will now be held as a private sponsors-only event.

The decision was made based off of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order restricting the size of public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the rodeo announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The event, which will not be open to the general public, will only allow sponsors who receive tickets in their rodeo sponsorship package into the grandstand. No tickets will be available for purchase to the general public.

In June, the Beltrami County Fair was canceled due to the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, it was acknowledged that the rodeo would still tentatively continue, as organizers were in the process of working on a preparedness plan to ensure a safe experience for the community.

But in a Facebook announcement Monday, Aug. 3, Kris Klasen, an organizer of the rodeo, said they were advised to make the event a “private rodeo” after consulting with officials.

“Our Bemidji rodeo is still on because we are working closely with the recently retired Beltrami County Emergency Management director... along with many others entities, including our county commissioner and the County COVID-19 team,” Klasen said in the announcement. “Upon their advice, this is a ‘Private Rodeo.’ These plans and preparations have been in the works since early June when we decided to move forward.”

Klasen said organizers “felt there needed to be something for competitors” this year, which influenced their decision to still hold the rodeo.

“Now this rodeo is geared towards contestants only, unfortunately, not spectators and fans,” Klasen said.

The announcement comes after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a civil complaint against organizers of the North Star Stampede for allegedly violating Gov. Walz’s executive order, which limits attendance at public events during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the complaint, North Star Stampede organizers allowed large crowds to attend the event, which happened July 24-26 in Effie, Minn., without taking required safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday, July 31, that at least one person who attended North Star Stampede had tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious at the time they attended.

State health officials are now urging rodeo attendees to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and to take precautions to limit its spread.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is everyone’s responsibility. It’s in all Minnesotans' interest for businesses and events to comply with the law and the Governor’s executive orders so that we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, our communities, and our livelihoods,” Ellison said in a release. “My office has been working successfully for months with businesses and events across Minnesota to help them understand the law and the Governor’s executive orders so that they can operate responsibly and keep Minnesotans safe during this pandemic.”

Klasen said that gates at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds will be monitored by security personnel; and only ticket holders and contestants, as well as family members and helpers arriving with contestants, will be allowed on the property.

Klasen requested that people be understanding with fairground staff and also said that any issue that might arise at the gates could result in people being turned away; however, the decision will be made at the discretion of security personnel.

Only sponsors will be allowed to sit in the grandstand, however, bleachers on the infield side will be available for contestants and their parties. There will not be a $5 parking fee this year, but everyone attending must clean up after themselves.

“This is not how we anticipated this rodeo happening. Do we agree with the mandates? Absolutely not. But with respect to Triple B, our sponsors and even ourselves, we do not want to open ourselves, Triple B or any of our wonderful sponsors to negative or legal action,” Klasen said in the announcement.

“Will we lose money this year? Absolutely, just as most businesses have. However, we are fortunate to have great sponsors that are supporting us moving forward even with no fans, except the sponsors, in the grandstand.”