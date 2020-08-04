BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a family friendly fishing competition Sept. 5-12. The tournament will be aimed at getting people of all ages out on the water.

There will be prizes for the following categories: longest walleye, longest northern pike, longest largemouth bass, longest crappie, longest seaweed and the smallest fish caught.

The cost to participate is $15 plus tax, per family. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information or questions, email chris.richardson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 308-3780.