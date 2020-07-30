BEMIDJI -- Kittens, a tortoise, cows, a variety of dogs, and all of their owners came together for a pet parade on Thursday at Havenwood Care Center. The Jake Bluhm State Farm Insurance Agency hosted the event and suggested pets be dressed up to parade passed windows for residents.
Wearing a sequin hat, a dog is brought from window to window during the pet parade on Thursday at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Wearing a sequin hat, a dog is brought from window to window during the pet parade on Thursday at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bear, a blue heeler, is walked through the pet parade by his owner Doug Jones on Thursday at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Maggie, Jake Bluhm’s dog, visits windows during the pet parade on Thursday at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji. The event was hosted by the Jake Bluhm State Farm Agency. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Addrianna Kinn, left, and Ashley Kinn walk their cows through the pet parade on Thursday at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Social distancing was enforced and masks were also worn by those who attended the event.