BEMIDJI -- The Jake Bluhm State Farm Insurance Agency will host a pet parade from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Havenwood Care Center, 1633 Delton Ave. NW, in Bemidji.

Participants can bring their pets, which can be dressed up, to gather in the north parking lot to parade their animals around for residents, according to the Facebook event. Organizers ask that social distancing is practiced and that masks are worn.

Residents with paw prints on their windows are special animal loves, the event said. Each participant, resident and employee at Havenwood will receive an ice cream treat.