CASS LAKE -- Northwoods Caregivers will host two caregiver support group events in Cass Lake and Ball Club.

The first group will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Pavilion, 15542 State Hwy 371, in Cass Lake.

The second group will meet at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the bingo pavilion on the Ball Club Pow Wow grounds.

Virtual options will be available for both meetings.

For more information, visit northwoodscaregivers.org or contact Kimberly Jannson at (218) 333-8265.