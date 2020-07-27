10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1: Rocky Point Story Trail: Fiddleheads to Fir Trees. Participants can learn about some of the plants that can be seen in the park as they hike along the Rocky Point Trail up to the overlook. The story will be set up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., so hikers can come by anytime between then.

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 8: Bog Discovery: Scavenger Hunt. Participants are invited to go on a fun scavenger hunt while exploring the bog along the bog boardwalk and see if they find everything on the list. If they can find everything, bring the completed list to the office during open window hours to get a prize. It's about a 25 minute walk from the main area of the park along the Bog Walk Trail to get to the bog boardwalk. Bring sturdy shoes for walking and plenty of water. Insect and tick repellent are recommended. Scavenger hunt sheets will be available to pick up outside the park office.