BEMIDJI-- Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1: Rocky Point Story Trail: Fiddleheads to Fir Trees. Participants can learn about some of the plants that can be seen in the park as they hike along the Rocky Point Trail up to the overlook. The story will be set up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., so hikers can come by anytime between then.
10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 8: Bog Discovery: Scavenger Hunt. Participants are invited to go on a fun scavenger hunt while exploring the bog along the bog boardwalk and see if they find everything on the list. If they can find everything, bring the completed list to the office during open window hours to get a prize. It's about a 25 minute walk from the main area of the park along the Bog Walk Trail to get to the bog boardwalk. Bring sturdy shoes for walking and plenty of water. Insect and tick repellent are recommended. Scavenger hunt sheets will be available to pick up outside the park office.
10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 15: Wild Rice Knocker Carving Workshop. Participants will learn more about wild rice and its ecological and cultural significance as everyone works on carving their own rice knockers, which are one of the tools needed to harvest wild rice. This is part one of a series of programs about wild rice. Part two will be a harvesting demonstration and part three will be a processing demonstration. The dates for parts two and three are yet to be determined depending on when the rice is ripe. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 12 participants. Register by calling the park office at (218) 308-2300. The cost to attend this workshop is $10 per person. Meet in the day-use area next to the marina.
For more information, contact Christa Drake at (218) 308-2300 or by email at christa.drake@state.mn.us.
For a full list of events, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html?location=spk00205